26 scary photos and videos of California's Dixie fire as it becomes second largest in history — and ways to help

It has been several days but no matter how much work has been done, the Dixie Fire is still just 21 percent contained. It is the second-largest fire in state history, so far, said NPR. Thus far eight people are unaccounted for and the fires are still spreading.
The destruction path spans Butte, Plumas, Lassen and Tehama counties, according to CalFire. Thus far it has burned more than 463,000 acres, including homes, cars, farmland, historical sites and others.
Perhaps the most tragic is that the Dixie Fire first ignited around July 13 and has been burning for nearly one full month. It began getting worse when winds changed Wednesday, sending flames in other directions like Lake Almanor, which has several small lake communities around it.
As one official explained to CNN, the area is so dry from the drought that a single match could be dropped and it would ignite.
For communities in safer areas, it isn't about the fire but smoke. Air has been so filled with smoke, ash and other particles from buildings that it's making people sick and impacting those with asthma and other breathing problems.
To help those who have been impacted by the massive fire, you can donate to the California Disaster Help and Information Center, the Almanor Foundation Wildfire Relief Fund, the Plumas Crisis Intervention and Resource Center, the California Fire Foundation, and help for furry friends at The Sacramento Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Adoption page, or the Gold Country Wildlife Rescue.
