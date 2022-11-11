'Do you need a timeout?' Trump-endorsed Kari Lake rebuked by local columnist for criticizing election run by Republicans
A local columnist blasted Trump-endorsed Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake after she dubbed her own state a “banana republic” — a racist, derogatory term.

“This is just an embarrassment," Lake, a 2020 election denier, said on Newsmax Thursday. "People of Arizona are just sick and tired of elections being run like some banana republic.”

“We won’t have it anymore,” she insisted.

“We’re going to win this, everybody in this state news we’re going to win it – I was running against a basement candidate who didn’t even campaign,” Lake falsely claimed.

On MSNBC Wednesday, Vaughn Hilliard reported that since Lake began her campaign, she has been alleging fraud, but has refused to report anyone to authorities. In August, Hilliard had a heated interview with Lake, challenging her to provide proof of her claims of fraud. She did not.

At the Arizona Republic, columnist Laurie Roberts wrote, “Oh, grow up, candidates. There’s a reason Arizona election results are taking forever.”

“Kari Lake was vowing to call the Arizona Legislature into a special session because she didn’t get a balloon drop on election night,” Roberts added. “Do you need a timeout? That’s what I used to ask my toddler sons when they’d throw themselves onto the floor, kicking and screaming, because they didn’t get their way.”

Roberts also mocked Lake, seemingly suggesting she does not know how the government of the state she wants to run works.

“Kari Lake was on Fox, complaining about ‘shoddy elections that are run by imbeciles’ and vowing a special session of the Legislature – though I’m not sure why a special session would be needed given that the Legislature will convene just seven days after our new governor takes office,” Roberts continued.

“Grow up,” Roberts repeated. “For the adults in the room, what’s happening now with the delay in counting was entirely expected. It’s the product of close races and an early ballot system created by Republicans and run by Republicans — a process that was made difficult because of the very Republicans who are now pitching a fit.”

