A new documentary titled "Dr. Delirium and The Edgewood Experiments" walks through the American military's 20-year experiments on people using psychedelic drugs like PCP and LSD along with other chemicals like sarin, VX and teargas.
Dr. James Ketchum, the documentary's main subject, died in 2019, leaving behind two decades of research where he experimented on young soldiers. Videos of those experiments are part of the documentary, The Guardian revealed after viewing archival footage.
Soldiers exposed to the drugs exhibited behavior consistent with hallucinogenic drugs. However, some of the other substances led to temporary blindness, and some of the soldiers tried to physically harm themselves.
One of the concoctions used by Dr. Ketchum was quinuclidinyl benzilate (BZ), which incapacitates the user. It blocks biological responses, quickens the heart rate to abnormal levels, and overheats the user. It's only recently that researchers are discovering the lingering effects the drugs had after the fact. There were such tight restrictions on what happened at the Edgewood Arsenal, a classified army facility in Maryland.
The film is now streaming on Discovery+ and it features interviews with veterans who survived the experiments at the facility, which gave them "psychological scars."
“From their point of view, they weren’t properly informed of the experiments that they were signing up for,” said director and executive producer Nick Brigden. “They were told that they were going to be testing army equipment. There was no mention of drugs. But once they got into Edgewood, from what I’ve heard from these vets, they were threatened with court martials if they didn’t participate.”
Prior to Ketchum, however, soldiers were being drugged without warning and without any real safety precautions. So, when he came in and began doing his experiments on the men, there were standards instituted that weren't there before. Still, however, some good practices didn't fully ensure that the men wouldn't be psychologically damaged at the time.
"Ketchum also remained steadfast that his work aimed to save lives at a time when scientists and soldiers were under pressure from an assumed cold war threat; the belief that the Soviets had already advanced their chemical weapons capabilities," the report explained.
Ketchum thought what he was doing was essential, because it was part of "national security," said Brigden.
“It’s a lot of gray areas here,” he explained, “I think the military needed to know the potential these drugs had on our troops. Were there any antidotes that they could find? As Ketchum would say, Edgewood started off as a defensive research program. But with any kind of chemical weapon program, you have to have an offensive side to it to have a defensive.”
The goal was to be able to fight a war in which people were not shot or exploded but instead incapacitated using chemical warfare.
See the trailer for the documentary below:
Dr. Delirium and the Edgewood Experiments | Official Trailer | discovery+
Hours before the House select committee investigation hearing on the Jan 6th insurrection, which saw hundreds of supporters of Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol, the former president raged on Truth Social that the day of the riot "represented the greatest movement in the history of our Country."
With the first of six nationally televised hearings that promise new videos and bombshell testimony set to begin, the former president took to the only social media platform where he is still welcome to snarl at the bi-partisan committee and complain that the real crime was having the elections "stolen" from him despite all evidence to the contrary.
Trump began by writing, "The Unselect Committee didn’t spend one minute studying the reason that people went to Washington, D.C., in massive numbers, far greater than the Fake News Media is willing to report, or that the Unselects are willing to even mention, because January 6th was not simply a protest, it represented the greatest movement in the history of our Country to Make America Great Again. It was about an Election that was Rigged and Stolen, and a Country that was about to go to HELL..& look at our Country now!"
An hour later, he added, "The Unselect Committee of political Thugs, essentially the same group who brought you the now fully debunked and discredited RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA HOAX (and many others!), refused to study and report on the massive amount of irrefutable evidence, much of it recently produced, that shows the 2020 Presidential Election was Rigged and Stolen. They want NOTHING to do with that topic because they cannot win on the facts. CANCEL & DENY, call it 'THE BIG LIE,' is all they can do. Corrupt Politicians!"
That was followed, with, "The Unselect Committee has now learned that I, as President, suggested & offered up to 20,000 National Guard, or troops, be deployed in D.C. because it was felt that the crowd was going to be very large. Crazy Nancy Pelosi turned down the offer, she didn’t like the way it looked. Likewise, the Mayor of D.C. Had they taken up the offer, there would have been no January 6th. The Unselects have ruled Pelosi 'off limits, no questions.' The hearing is another political HOAX to counter Inflation etc."
As an afterthought, he later "Truthed": "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
“Jurassic World: Dominion” is hyperbolic Hollywood entertainment at its best, with an action-packed storyline that refuses to let reality get in the way of a good story. Yet just like its predecessors, it offers an underlying cautionary tale of technological hubris that’s very real.
As I discuss in my book “Films from the Future,”
Stephen Spielberg’s 1993 “Jurassic Park,” based on Michael Crichton’s 1990 novel, didn’t shy away from grappling with the dangers of unfettered entrepreneurship and irresponsible innovation. Scientists at the time were getting closer to being able to manipulate DNA in the real world, and both book and movie captured emerging concerns that playing God with nature’s genetic code could lead to devastating consequences. This was famously captured by one of the movie’s protagonists, Dr. Ian Malcolm, played by Jeff Goldblum, as he declared, “Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.”
In the latest iteration of the “Jurassic Park” franchise, society is coming to terms with the consequences of innovations that were, at best, ill-conceived. A litany of “coulds” over “shoulds” has led to a future in which resurrected and redesigned dinosaurs roam free, and humanity’s dominance as a species is under threat.
At the heart of these films are questions that are more relevant than ever: Have researchers learned the lesson of “Jurassic Park” and sufficiently closed the gap between “could” and “should”? Or will the science and technology of DNA manipulation continue to outpace any consensus on how to use them ethically and responsibly?
Imagine a world where dinosaurs and humans coexist.
(Re)designing the genome
The first draft of the human genome was published to great fanfare in 2001, setting the stage for scientists to read, redesign and even rewrite complex genetic sequences.
However, existing technologies were time-consuming and expensive, placing genetic manipulation out of reach for many researchers. The first draft of the human genome cost an estimated US$300 million, and subsequent whole-genome sequences just under $100 million – a prohibitive amount for all but the most well-funded research groups. As existing technologies were refined and new ones came online, however, smaller labs – and even students and “DIY bio” hobbyists – could experiment more freely with reading and writing genetic code.
You can manipulate DNA in the comfort of your own home-based DIY bio lab.
In 2005, bioengineer Drew Endy proposed that it should be possible to work with DNA the same way that engineers work with electronic components. Much as electronics designers are less concerned with the physics of semiconductors than they are with the components that rely on them, Endy argued that it should be possible to create standardized DNA-based parts called “biobricks” that scientists could use without needing to be experts in their underlying biology.
Endy’s and others’ work was foundational to the emerging field of synthetic biology, which applies engineering and design principles to genetic manipulation.
Scientists, engineers and even artists began to approach DNA as a biological code that could be digitized, manipulated and redesigned in cyberspace in much the same way as digital photos or videos are. This in turn opened the door to reprogramming plants, microorganisms and fungi to produce pharmaceutical drugs and other useful substances. Modified yeast, for example, produces the meaty taste of vegetarian Impossible Burgers.
Despite increasing interest in gene editing, the biggest barrier to the imagination and vision of the early pioneers of synthetic biology was still the speed and cost of editing technologies.
Then CRISPR changed everything.
The CRISPR revolution
In 2020, scientists Jennifer Doudna and Emanuelle Charpentier won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for their work on a revolutionary new gene-editing technology that allows researchers to precisely snip out and replace DNA sequences within genes: CRISPR.
CRISPR was quick, cheap and relatively easy to use. And it unleashed the imagination of DNA coders.
More than any previous advance in genetic engineering, CRISPR enabled techniques from digital coding and systems engineering to be applied to biology. This cross-fertilization of ideas and methods led to breakthroughs ranging from using DNA to store computer data to creating 3D “DNA origami” structures.
Gene drives use CRISPR to directly insert a piece of genetic code into an organism’s genome and ensure that specific traits are inherited by all subsequent generations. Scientists are currently experimenting with this technology to control disease-carrying mosquitoes.
Gene drives have the potential to alter the genetic makeup of an entire species.
Gain-of-function research uses DNA editing techniques to alter how organisms function, including increasing the ability of viruses to cause disease. Scientists do this to predict and prepare for potential mutations of existing viruses that increase their ability to cause harm. However, such research also raises the possibility of a dangerously enhanced virus’s being released outside the lab, either accidentally or intentionally.
At the same time, scientists’ increasing mastery over biological source code is what has allowed them to rapidly develop the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines to combat COVID-19. By precisely engineering the genetic code that instructs cells to produce harmless versions of viral proteins, vaccines are able to prime the immune system to respond when it encounters the actual virus.
Responsible biological source code manipulation
Prescient as Michael Crichton was, it’s unlikely that he could have envisioned just how far scientists’ abilities to engineer biology have advanced over the past three decades. Bringing back extinct species, while an active area of research, remains fiendishly difficult. However, in many ways, our technologies are substantially further along than those in “Jurassic Park” and the subsequent films.
Yet as gene editing becomes increasingly powerful and accessible, a community of well-meaning scientists and engineers is unlikely to be sufficient. While the “Jurassic Park” movies take dramatic license in their portrayal of the future, they do get one thing right: Even with good intentions, bad things happen when you mix powerful technologies with scientists who haven’t been trained to think through the consequences of their actions – and haven’t thought to ask experts who have.
Maybe this is the abiding message of “Jurassic World: Dominion” – that despite incredible advances in genetic design and engineering, things can and will go wrong if we don’t embrace the development and use of the technology in socially responsible ways.
The good news is that we still have time to close the gap between “could” and “should” in how scientists redesign and reengineer genetic code. But as “Jurassic World: Dominion” reminds moviegoers, the future is often closer than it might appear.
More than 100 people have sought medical treatment this week after suspected exposure to a pollutant in an area known as the "Chilean Chernobyl" for the environmental impact of heavy industry.
Local authorities declared an environmental emergency in the area, suspending classes and banning physical activity, after the Quintero Air Quality Station reported a concentration of sulfur dioxide (SO2) in the air five times the norm on Monday.
A total of 105 people -- among them 50 children -- have sought help in the towns of Quintero and Puchuncavi in the Valparaiso region, complaining of headaches, itchy eyes and throats, and nausea, the SMA environmental agency said late Wednesday.
The Quintero prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the incident.
Quintero and Puchuncavi, two coastal towns with some 50,000 inhabitants combined, have been deemed "sacrifice zones" since 1958, when the Chilean government converted what was an fishing and farming community into an industrial hub.
Today it houses four coal-fired thermoelectric plants and oil and copper refineries.
Environmental group Greenpeace dubbed the area the "Chilean Chernobyl" after hundreds of people sought medical help for symptoms ranging from dizziness and headaches to vomiting blood and paralysis of the extremities in an episode in 2018.
On Wednesday, Chile's environmental superintendent Emanuel Ibarra ordered six companies operating in the area to "limit their productive activity, without harming the primary supply."
The companies include Chile's principal fuel company, Copec.
On Tuesday, the regulator also ordered measures to reduce pollution from the operations of state mining company Codelco -- the world's largest copper producer -- and the Aes Andina thermoelectric plant in the area.
Codelco, which is responsible for eight percent of the world's copper supply, said in a statement that its Ventanas smelter halted operations on Monday and will "maintain a voluntary suspension of operations" for maintenance.