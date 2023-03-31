Dodgers fan's on-field marriage proposal ends in crushing security guard takedown

A man was taken down hard by security guards after he ran onto the field at Dodgers Stadium for a marriage proposal during the team’s 8-2 win over the Diamondbacks on Opening Day.

Videos circulating social media show a man identified in news reports as Ricardo Juarez jumping over the outfield wall and running onto center field, getting down on one knee, and hoisting a ring in the air as the crowd cheered.

Soon after, a security guard slammed into him at full speed. During the impact, the security guard's shoulder seems to make direct contact with the side of Juarez's face.

In a post to Instagram, Juarez revealed that his bride-to-be "said YES." His girlfriend, Ramona Saavedra, confirmed in a separate post that the two are indeed engaged.

“Tad bit extreme but he’s a LEO,” she joked in her caption.

Watch the video below or at this link: