Legal experts scoff at Trump's promise to show 'irrefutable' proof that election was rigged

In the wake of Donald Trump's fourth indictment in Georgia on charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election result, the former president took to Truth Social Tuesday declaring that he would provide an "Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud."

"A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey," Trumpwrote on Tuesday.

"Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others - There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!" Trump declared.

Legal experts immediately scoffed at the notion that Trump would have such a report.

"A detailed and irrefutable report that he has been holding on to for 2.5 years and never presented in any court of law," national security attorney Bradley Moss tweeted.

"Former President Donald Trump is now arguing the new Georgia racketeering charges against him should be dropped by... making similar false claims of fraud in a way that got him indicted not 12 hours ago," tweeted journalist Stephen Fowler.

"Trump’s attempt to do a version of this in a Sept. 2021 letter to Brad Raffensperger is literally a charge in the indictment," tweeted legal analyst Kyle Cheney.

Trump and a large group of co-conspirators were indicted under the RICO Act this Monday by a grand jury in Atlanta regarding his and his allies' efforts to overturn his 2020 election results in Georgia.