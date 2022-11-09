Dog carrying human arm leads Mississippi cops to headless body

Thanks to the swift work of a local German shepherd, police were able to track down a body found in Jackson, Mississippi.

WATP reported Tuesday that a pup was raising questions as he scampered through a neighborhood with a human arm as his new chew toy.

A citizen called the police about the dog and when they were able to find him, he led them to a wooded area behind an abandoned home where human remains were found. The head is still missing, however, a Jackson Police Department spokesperson told the Daily Mail it's not unusual once a body has decomposed for pieces to break apart and animals to carry them off.

The Daily Mail report added, "On Tuesday afternoon, Commander Abraham Thompson told DailyMail.com that they are still working on identifying the victim and still looking for the missing head. He said that he is not able to confirm if a German shepherd was the dog that located the severed limb, but he did confirm it was a canine."

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba told the press in a briefing “It’s not something you grow accustomed to,” he said of the corpse. “It’s never something you want to grow accustomed to.”

They know that it is a white male but they're still working to identify the details.

Read more at WATP. See the local news report below: