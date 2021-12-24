DOJ releases longest video yet showing Capitol rioters fighting and pepper spraying police

This week, the Department of Justice released a three-hour video showing rioters fighting with police at the Capitol on Jan. 6, CNN reports.

According to CNN, the confrontations between police and rioters on the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol were the most violent on that day.

"The video, taken from a Capitol security camera, does not have sound. It starts as officers retreat, helping each other as they stumble inside and washing their eyes out with water from chemical spray," reports CNN. "Rioters crowd in behind them, coordinate efforts to attack and push through in infamous moments that have haunted the public, and officers, ever since."

CNN obtained the video after suing the DOJ for its release.

Watch the full video below: