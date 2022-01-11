DOJ launching new unit to combat domestic terrorism: report

The Department of Justice announced on Tuesday that it is forming a new domestic terrorism unit.

"Matthew G. Olsen, the head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, announced the unit in his opening remarks before the Senate Judiciary Committee, noting that the number of FBI investigations of suspected domestic violent extremists — accused of planning or committing crimes in the name of domestic political goals — had more than doubled since the spring of 2020," The Washington Post reported. "His testimony comes just a few days after the anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, which some lawmakers view as evidence the FBI was not taking sufficiently seriously the threat posed by domestic extremists and violence-prone members of far-right groups."

Olsen testified the the "elevated threat from domestic violent extremists."

The hearing began with Sen. Richard Durbin (D-IL) playing a video showing the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“This group of dedicated attorneys will focus on the domestic terrorism threat, helping to ensure that these cases are handled properly and effectively coordinated across the Department of Justice and across the country,” Olsen said.

