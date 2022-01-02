DOJ may have already made arrests of senior Trump associates: expert

Attorney General Merrick Garland has received harsh criticism for apparently not having indicted any top Trump associates for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. But one national security expert argued on Sunday that arrests may have already occurred.

One of Garland's prominent critics has the man who taught him constitutional law at Harvard Law School.

"Merrick Garland will be one of the greatest Attorneys General in American history, bar none. As my brilliant con law student, a principled prosecutor, and later a superb DC Circuit judge, he has displayed integrity, courage, fair-mindedness, and humanity," Tribe tweeted hours before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In the year since, Tribe has grown frustrated with Barr's public performance.

Security researcher Marcy Wheeler, who posts online under the handle "emptywheel," suggested that the timeline of the Mueller investigation shows the Department of Justice may not be moving slower in investigation Jan. 6.

"A lot of people like to claim WE'D know if DOJ had taken actions to investigate Trump and say that DOJ is moving too slowly as compared the lightning fast Mueller investigation. The Coffee Boy was arrested 4 days short of the 1 year opening of the Russian investigation--the equivalent of ... today," she wrote, referring to ex-Trump aide George Papadopoulos.



"Admittedly Paul Manafort was searched a day earlier, though we didn't learn about THAT until August 9 (so the equivalent of January 15," she noted.

Tribe has noted that Garland could clear this by announcing there is an investigation, which is allowed under DOJ rules in specific circumstances.

