New request indicates DOJ's Jan. 6 investigation 'is as broad as it could be': impeachment counsel

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace happened to be interviewing Daniel Goldman when the network reported the breaking news from The New York Times that the Department of Justice had requested interview transcripts from the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Wallace asked the attorney, who served as majority counsel during Trump's first impeachment, for his analysis of the breaking news.

"This is, I think, very good news for those who want accountability for what occurred on Jan. 6," Goldman said. "This is exactly the type of coordination you and I have talked about, Nicolle, that DOJ should be taking a lot of the information that the Jan. 6 committee has developed, and it's the clearest indication we have that this investigation that started with the actual events of Jan. 6 is expanding now into a potential conspiracy to overturn the election, which is a federal crime."



"There's no point in reinventing the wheel once you have gone overt and once you've confirmed that you are investigating this. But it does, as you pointed out, Nicolle, reflect that this is not a narrow investigation into, you know, the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, and whatever relationship Donald Trump may have with them. No, this is a wide-ranging investigation into what is and was a massive, sprawling scheme to overturn the election," he explained.

"And while I know Congresswoman Cheney several months ago focused on obstructing Congress, I think the more appropriate charge to look at is a broader conspiracy to overturn the election, which does not require as much direct proof about the intent of Donald Trump or others to actually obstruct Congress on Jan. 6 but backs it out a little bit at a higher level to talk about their effort to overturn the election," Goldman added.



"And what this letter seems to indicate is that they want access to all of these interviews beyond any potential obstruction of Congress, because we know that the Jan. 6 committee has looked into much more than just the actual events of Jan. 6 and the planning, organizing, and lead-up to that, but they've looked at the broader effort to overturn the election," he said. "And so I do think you're right. it is an indication that the scope of this investigation is as broad as it could be."

