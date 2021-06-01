DOJ seizes two domain names used in Russian hacking campaign that targeted US and foreign agencies: report

The U.S. Justice Department announced this Tuesday that it has seized two domain names used in a hacking campaign that targeted U.S., foreign government agencies, and other groups, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Microsoft first disclosed the hacking campaign took place and traced it to a group of Russian intelligence operatives responsible for the massive SolarWinds hack.

"Last week's action is a continued demonstration of the department's commitment to proactively disrupt hacking activity prior to the conclusion of a criminal investigation," Assistant Attorney General John Demers, the Justice Department's top national security official, said in a statement.

Demers added that the department would "continue to evaluate all possible opportunities to use our unique authorities to act against such threats."

