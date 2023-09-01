Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola gets 10 years in jail for acting as MAGA riot's 'tip of the spear'

Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola on Friday got sentenced to 10 years in prison for serving as what U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Kelly described as the "tip of the spear" of the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building.

The ten years in prison for Pezzola is half of what the United States Department of Justice was seeking.

During the sentencing hearing, Kelly admonished Pezzola for not only leading the charge into the Capitol by smashing in a window with a stolen police shield, but then posting a video in which he profanely boasted about taking over the building and sending lawmakers fleeing for their lives.

"It just boggles the mind," Kelly said, per CBS News' Scott MacFarlane. "You were the tip of the spear."

Unlike several other Proud Boys, Pezzola was found not guilty of seditious conspiracy, which was the most serious charge leveled against him.

However, prosecutors nonetheless argued that he deserved a more severe punishment that an ordinary run-of-the-mill Capitol rioter and they cited footage of him initiating the breech as evidence that a stiffer-than-average sentence was needed.