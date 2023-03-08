New Dominion court filing: 'Finally Fox conceded ... the charges Fox broadcast against Dominion are false'
Australian born media magnate Rupert Murdoch (C) flanked by his sons Lachlan (L) and James (R), pictured in London in 2016. (AFP/File / Leon NEAL)

New filings from Dominion Voting Systems were released on Wednesday, responding to Fox News' request for summary judgment from the lawsuit.

In their response, Dominion begins, "Finally, Fox has conceded what it knew all along. The charges Fox broadcast against Dominion are false. Fox does not spend a word of its brief arguing the truth of any accused statement. Fox has produced no evidence—none, zero—supporting those lies."

It goes on to say: "If Fox cared about the truth that it now acknowledges, Fox would have its top personalities reporting that truth to its audience. Today. If not for Dominion's sake, then for the sake of the significant percentage of Americans who still wrongly believe the 2020 election was stolen—including so many of Fox's own loyal viewers, who heard it over and over again on Fox's airwaves. After all, as Rupert Murdoch himself admitted, Fox is 'uniquely positioned to state the message that the election was not stolen,' though Fox failed to do so back when it most mattered."

The Dominion filing also cites other outlets owned by Rupert Murdoch, like the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post, which managed not to lie about the 2020 election the way Fox did.

Fox has argued that it's a significant First Amendment matter and that they should be able to say whatever they want under their airwaves. Dominion is challenging that assertion claiming that under the banner of "news," knowingly and maliciously lying, for power or profit, should not be allowed.

In a statement to Raw Story, Fox News said: “Dominion and its private equity owners join a long line of public figures and corporations across the country that have long tried to silence the press and this lawsuit from Staple Street Capital-owned Dominion is nothing more than another flagrant attack on the First Amendment. FOX News will continue to fiercely protect the free press as a ruling in favor of Dominion would have grave consequences for journalism across this country.”

See other excerpts from the case here.

