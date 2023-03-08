New Dominion court filing: 'Finally Fox conceded ... the charges Fox broadcast against Dominion are false'

After spending two years on the House Select Committee investigating the attack and the so-called "big lie" that led up to it, Cheney lost her seat in Congress when Republicans came after her.

Fellow member on the committee, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), said that even when it comes to the Republicans saying that they should have a new Jan. 6 committee, she noted that they were ones who refused to answer questions when the first committee asked them.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA), for example, gave a tour of the office buildings on Capitol Hill to individuals that were eventually involved in the attack on the Capitol. Security footage shows Loudermilk showing individuals the hallway that connects the Capitol and those office buildings. They were seen taking photos of such tunnels, stairwells, and the security desk. Lofgren said that the committee never accused him of anything. They wanted to ask him what happened, if he knew the man, etc. Loudermilk refused to cooperate.

Now, she said, he wants to clear his name with a new Jan. 6 committee.

Addressing Loudermilk, the "Big Lie" and Fox's effort to rewrite what happened on Jan. 6, the former lead investigator on the Jan. 6 committee said this is all being exposed right now in the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit against Fox.

"We thought it was really important to release everything," said Timothy Heaphy. "This narrative, going back to the investigation of the investigation, that there's anything hidden is just ludicrous. So, we wrote a report that was 845 pages long. We held hearings, which presented a subset of the evidence. But then we released everything."

The one thing that the committee didn't release was the over 40,000 hours of security camera footage from all of Jan. 6. The reason, they said, is that it exposed where holes are in security camera footage for anyone, foreign or domestic, who might target the Capitol in the future.

By comparison, Speaker Kevin McCarthy handed the tapes to a single host on the Fox network, touting his transparency. He has refused to release it to the public, however.

"So every person with whom we spoke in a transcribed interview or a deposition, that is available," said Heaphy. "So, ... women and men and who valiantly defended the Capitol — all of that is part of the record. To suggest there was a misleading impression given, we showed our work. We didn't just give you the sum of the equation. We showed you the worksheet that informed that conclusion. I'm glad we did. Ms. Lofgren is one of the people arguing correctly that this should be made part of the record so we can learn from it."

He went on to accuse Tucker Carlson of picking and choosing the bits and pieces of the surveillance footage to craft a fake narrative. Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) compared it to footage of the World Trade Center on 9/11 before the towers were hit by the planes and claimed that Sept. 11 was "mostly peaceful in New York."

He went on to lambast Carlson for implying that Officer Brian Sicknick wasn't really killed as a result of the attack on the Capitol. As Heaphy said, it was the medical examiner that made the conclusion, not the Jan. 6 committee. It's unclear if this is something that Fox could also be sued for by the Sicknick family.

"What's been fascinating to me about the litigation is that it just proves what we were saying all along that this was a big lie," he closed. "That lots of people who knew that the election was not stolen, was not infected by massive fraud, continued to repeat the allegations that it was. The former president, first among them, and including some of his megaphones on Fox News, irresponsibly pedaled false narratives. That's outrageous. That reenforces that the attack on the Capitol was motivated by lies to the American people. A lot of people at the Capitol sincerely believed that the election was stolen. That's because people lied to them. That was one of the central takeaways of our investigation and the dominion lawsuit is just provided further evidence of that."

See the full exchange below or at the link here.