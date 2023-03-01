'How craven can you get?' Fox shredded for fretting over 'stock prices' while pushing election lies

MSNBC's Chris Hayes tore into Fox News leadership and personalities in his broadcast on Tuesday, focusing in on new revelations from the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit about what they were saying behind the scenes as they spread false information about the election.

"What is their motive in all this?" said Hayes. "Well, they're terrified of losing viewers, and that means losing money and power and status and position ... in some ways, the most revealing part of the story is the sheer abject patheticness of these people. Their cowardice, their groveling fear, a groveling fear that means they will do anything at all to keep their audience, to keep the money coming, keep the power and prestige coming."

"Rupert Murdoch made it extremely clear when he explained why Fox continues to give a platform to Mike Lindell — that's the pillow dude, the election conspiracy theorist who founded the pillow company that still advertises all over the network: 'It is not red or blue, it is green,'" said Hayes. "Mike Lindell's money is worth more to Fox than the truth. On the evening of the insurrection, in a text to his producer, Tucker Carlson laid bare the other core fear of Fox. He wrote that Donald Trump is, quote, 'a demonic force, a destroyer, but he's not going to destroy us.'"

"Now, a little context here," said Hayes. "Important to remember who Tucker Carlson is. While he comes from an almost comically privileged background, he has washed out at multiple networks, had his show canceled, had to go back to doing weekend mornings on Fox. That was tough. He is clearly terrified of failing yet again, of washing out the third cable network. And apparently willing to do whatever it takes to make sure that doesn't happen. And we've seen this deeply pathetic fear when Mr. Brave Voice of the Everyman, Stick It to the Woke Establishment, is arguing for the firing of his junior colleague, the reporter that fact-checked that Donald Trump tweet. And what is Tucker really worried about? quote, 'The stock price is down. Not a joke.'"

"Oh, the stock price, Mr. Brave Populist, Mr. Scourge of the Establishment?" said Hayes. "I'll tell you something right now, I swear that I have never, ever in my entire life given a single second's thought to the Comcast stock price, and sure as hell never sent a text about it or demanded the firing of a colleague because the truth they were spewing might lower that stock price. My god, how craven can you get? I could only speak for myself, but that's not why I do this, not for the stock price. But as these filings make very clear, that is why Fox does what they do."

"All of these new details prove that the people of Fox are following one of the most reliable recipes for truly destructive, dangerous, crude behavior, and it's this," said Hayes. "They've got a lot of power, but they're terrified about losing it. They think it might all go away. Their status is under threat. In fact, that's kind of the core of their reactionary mind to begin with."

Watch below or at this link.