Dominion Voting Systems prepares to sue MyPillow's Mike Lindell for conspiracy theories
Mike Lindell (CSPAN/screen grab)

Dominion Voting Systems has sent a cease and desist letter to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell remind him and his staff not to delete any electronic communications ahead of an impending lawsuit.

According to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, the letter is the first step in a lawsuit over baseless claims Lindell and others in Trump's orbit have made about the company.

"You have positioned yourself as a prominent leader of the ongoing misinformation campaign," the letter said of Lindell's claims that their voting systems stole the election for President-elect Joe Biden. Lindell, has spent the past several weeks with President Donald Trump filming videos citing "the biggest fraud is the Dominion machines."


Last week, Lindell assured his followers on Facebook that Trump would remain the president for the next four years.

See the copy of the letter from Haberman below: