Dominion wins fight to have defamation case against Fox Corp heard by jury: reports

Maria Bartiromo, Rupoert Murdoch ((Fox News screenshot, Murdoch photom via AFP)
Voting tech giant Dominion has won in its fight to have a jury consider its defamation suit against Fox News, according to reports.
Reuters reported Friday that a judge ruled that a Delaware jury will consider if Fox Corp defamed Dominion Voting Systems with false claims of mass voter fraud aired by Fox News after the 2020 election -- a setback to the network, which had sought to avoid a trial in the $1.6 billion lawsuit.
"Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis denied motions from Fox and partially granted Dominion motions to resolve the issue of defamation liability in each side's favor - summary judgment - ahead of the scheduled April 17 trial date. The ruling puts the high-profile case in the hands of a jury," Reuters' report stated.