'That didn't age well': Right-wingers mocked for celebrating fake news that Don Lemon is leaving CNN
Don Lemon (CNN)

On Friday night, CNN late-night anchor Don Lemon shocked viewers with the abrupt message that this would be the last edition of "CNN Tonight with Don Lemon," leading many to speculate that he was leaving CNN. However, it turned out CNN is just rebranding his show under the new name "Don Lemon Tonight."



But several conservative commentators jumped the gun and took to social media to gloat about the supposed departure of Lemon, a Black and openly gay journalist who has gone after right-wing extremism.



Other commenters buried these GOP voices in mockery for not waiting to learn the whole story before running with it.