'That didn't age well': Right-wingers mocked for celebrating fake news that Don Lemon is leaving CNN

Don Lemon (CNN)
On Friday night, CNN late-night anchor Don Lemon shocked viewers with the abrupt message that this would be the last edition of "CNN Tonight with Don Lemon," leading many to speculate that he was leaving CNN. However, it turned out CNN is just rebranding his show under the new name "Don Lemon Tonight."
Hey everyone. Not what you think. I’m not leaving CNN. Tune in for the handoff on Monday at 10pE and I’ll explain. https://t.co/oOwDferY2i— Don Lemon (@Don Lemon)1621048470.0
But several conservative commentators jumped the gun and took to social media to gloat about the supposed departure of Lemon, a Black and openly gay journalist who has gone after right-wing extremism.
Bye Don Lemon. Your show wasn't good and you often acted in bad faith. However... ...that's actually all I have. Goodbye.— (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@(((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio)1621048973.0
Don Lemon has been a ridiculous performance theater Democratic activist for years. His show has brought discredit o… https://t.co/iFd4BkPi0N— Matt Mackowiak (@Matt Mackowiak)1621052784.0
Other commenters buried these GOP voices in mockery for not waiting to learn the whole story before running with it.
Don Lemon: I’m not leaving CNN Fox News: https://t.co/lsp77bbXW0— Baligubadle (@Baligubadle)1621049378.0
@jasonrantz Hey hater, he's not leaving CNN, he's moving to an early hour. Don't hate, congratulate.— 💞Val💞 (@💞Val💞)1621049917.0
@jasonrantz Well that didn’t age well. In 8 minutes 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.— Beth (@Beth)1621049538.0
@jasonrantz Lol and you still ain’t getting on TV— essi beez (@essi beez)1621051856.0
@lavern_spicer Here you go. Be nice. I watched Don, just not every night. He discussed the same topics as two shows… https://t.co/eRFRFZH6xa— johnzjargo (@johnzjargo)1621082107.0
@lavern_spicer You’re not getting a Fox show, no matter how hard you try.— Johann Castro (@Johann Castro)1621092623.0
@MattMackowiak We are laughing at your glaring lack of admission over the likes of Tucker, Hannity, Limbaugh, Beck,… https://t.co/XejnkEIMtJ— 🇺🇸TXSnark7🇺🇸 (@🇺🇸TXSnark7🇺🇸)1621053188.0