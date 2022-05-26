'American Pie' singer Don McLean withdraws from NRA gig after Uvalde shooting

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that singer Don McLean has announced he will cancel his planned performance at the upcoming National Rifle Association conference in Houston, in light of the gruesome mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

"In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week," McLean told TMZ. "I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well. After all, we are all Americans."

"McLean, the voice behind the 1971 hit, 'American Pie,' was one of several performers scheduled to take the stage in Houston this weekend — some of the others include Lee Greenwood, Danielle Peck and Larry Gatlin," noted the report.

This comes as high-ranking Texas politicians — most notably Sen. Ted Cruz Gov. Greg Abbott, who are both set to have speaking roles — are also under pressure not to attend the convention. Abbott has refused to say whether he still plans to attend.

Former President Donald Trump is also scheduled to give a speech at the convention.

The Uvalde shooting, which left 19 children and two adults dead, has sparked new conversation on the efficacy of gun laws in the United States. The shooter reportedly purchased two AR-style weapons legally from a federally licensed dealer on his 18th birthday, which Texas allows without a permit or training. Armed police were present on the scene immediately, but failed to stop him from entering and barricading himself in a classroom.