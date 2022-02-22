Amendment that would have forced teachers to out LGBTQ students dropped from Florida 'Don't Say Gay' bill
Rainbow flag (Shuttershock)

An amendment to Florida's controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill that would have forced teachers to out LGBTQ students to their parents has been dropped.

Local news station WFLA reports that Florida State Rep. Joe Harding has withdrawn his amendment, which came under heavy criticism from Florida teachers, students, and parents.

"The bill would have forced schools to out their LGBTQ+ students to parents within six weeks of a student disclosing their sexual orientation to school personnel," WFLA reports. "The amendment had set up what it called a protocol to encourage a safe discussion between parents and students, but removed protections for students who would have potentially been subject to abuse, abandonment or neglect by their families."

Even though this particular amendment has been removed, the "Don't Say Gay" bill as a whole is still moving forward.

The key piece of that legislation states that "a school district may not encourage classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students."

In theory, this could force gay teachers to hide their marriages from their students or else be at risk of being sued by parents.

