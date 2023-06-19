Don Trump Jr. faces calls for Australia ban due to 'white supremacy, transphobia and misogyny'

Activists are calling on Australia to ban Donald Trump Jr. ahead of a visit next month.

Trump was expected to visit the country on July 11 during a trip sponsored by "Turning Point Australia," a group affiliated with Charlie Kirk's "Turning Point USA."

By Monday, nearly 15,000 people had signed a petition calling for the former president's son to be banned from the country.

If Trump does visit Australia, he can expect protests at his event.

"Donald Trump Junior is a far-right agitator who spreads bigotry wherever he goes," Omar Hassan of the Campaign Against Racism & Fascism said in a statement. "His visit is likely to be a magnet for far-right and neo-nazi groups across Melbourne, so we will be there in numbers to send the message that people here reject and despise everything they stand for."

"Trump Jr is a prominent far-right spokesperson, famous for his aggressive racist and transphobic campaigning," he added. "He was an instrumental part of his father's 2016 presidential run, and has since been part of attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, including the violence on January 6. We're protesting him to stand against white supremacy, transphobia, and misogyny."

Trump is known for his attacks on the transgender community. He has said that there are "9,276 genders. I can't list them all." And he called transgender women a "disservice" to sports.

Nigel Farage was expected to join Trump during the visit.

"This is a blatant attack on freedom of speech and political expression in Victoria," Farage said.

National Union of Students (NUS) LGBTI Officer Grace Hill condemned Trump's planned visit.

"Turning Point USA has fought to push through bans on abortions and attacks on trans rights across the US," Hill explained. "We will not let them get a foothold in Australia. Donald Trump Junior and Nigel Farage have said they're coming to Australia to fight 'woke' culture. We plan to show them that there is a serious, large left movement here willing to stand up to bigotry in all its forms."

"It's disgraceful that the Liberal party is allowing one of their senators to speak alongside a well-known white supremacist, transphobe, and conspiracy theorist," Hill remarked. "Alex Antic should be immediately sacked."

If Trump is allowed into the country, a protest is planned for July 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the State Library of Victoria.