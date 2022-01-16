Trump supporters at Arizona rally think the 2020 election will be redone

Donald Trump's most recent rally in Arizona brought many opportunities for his supporters to explain why they think the former president will be back in office any day.

Politico spoke to a few MAGA folks on the ground at the event and got their thoughts on what's next in the Trump movement.

"I hope states decertify the election. I want to hear him say it’s over, we are ready to move on and hold a new election," Politico cited Ray Kallatsa from Tucson. "I do think it’s possible, very possible."

His thoughts echo those of pillow mogul Mike Lindell, who spoke to the crowd ahead of the former president. He cited QAnon language.

"Can you feel the storm building? It’s America," he said using the allusion of "the storm" which is part of the conspiracy group's messaging.

The storm, "refers to excessive social conflict that is predicted to occur prior to society reaching the point of 'The Great Awakening,' explained Murray State University.

