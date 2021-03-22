Trump omits Pence's name in list of 'very good' Republicans for 2024
(Shutterstock.com)

During a recent interview with conservative radio host Lisa Boothe, Donald Trump rattled off a list of Republican leaders and potential 2024 presidential candidates that he's deemed to be "very good."

The list, which included Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, was missing one notable person, namely Trump former vice president, Mike Pence.

As Business Insider points out, Pence is considering a 2024 presidential bid if Trump decides not to run, but that hasn't stopped Trump from continuing to disparage him publicly.

"It's too bad Mike Pence didn't [refuse to certify the election's results], because you would have had a much different result had Mike Pence gone — he could have said, 'I'm sorry, but this was not approved by the state legislature, and according to the Constitution, it had to be,'" Trump said.

