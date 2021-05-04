Trump teases that he'll run in 2024 — but can't say because of campaign finance reasons

Former President Donald Trump's interview with right-wing host Candace Owens teases another run in 2024, noted the International Business Times.

When asked if he was going to run, he was vague, implied Owens would be "happy" and then claimed he couldn't say anything for financial reasons.

"The answer is I'm absolutely enthused. I look forward to doing an announcement at the right time," Trump said. "As you know, it's very early. But I think people are going to be very, very happy when I make a certain announcement."

Trump's political action committee raised enough money to have $85 million on hand. If he announces that he's running in 2024, then he can't directly ask for money for his PAC.

"Otherwise I think I'd give you an answer that you'd be very happy with. So we're looking at that very, very seriously," Trump said. "All I'd say is: stay tuned."

Read the full story from IBT.