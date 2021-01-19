Trump tried to lift COVID restrictions — but Biden transition shut it down

During his final hours in office, Donald Trump issued a presidential proclamation decreasing coronavirus restrictions on foreign travel.

Trump announced he would rescind the travel bans to allow "the unrestricted entry into the United States of persons who have been physically present in the Schengen Area, the United Kingdom (excluding overseas territories outside of Europe), the Republic of Ireland, and the Federative Republic of Brazil" that would begin on January 26th.

However, the start date is after Trump's term ends and incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki said it will not occur.

"With the pandemic worsening, and more contagious variants emerging around the world, this is not the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel," Psaki tweeted.

"On the advice of our medical team, the Administration does not intend to lift these restrictions on 1/26. In fact, we plan to strengthen public health measures around international travel in order to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19," she announced.