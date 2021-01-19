Trump posts farewell video saying he's proud of his achievements
Donald Trump delivers a farewell address on January 19, 2021. (Screenshot/YouTube)

President Donald Trump posted his final video as president of the United States saying that he set out to "make America great again" and that he's proud of what he achieved.

While in office, Trump oversaw thousands of immigrant children ripped from their parents and put in detention centers. He ignored the COVID-19 pandemic that has resulted in nearly 400,000 deaths nationwide. He was not only impeached, he's the only president in history to be impeached twice.

Trump said he "pray(s) for their success," speaking of the incoming administration, and said, "we wish them luck."

He then turned to address the attack on the Capitol, saying that such violence "can never be tolerated."

Trump then turned to brag that he was the only "true outsider to ever win the presidency." He bragged that he built the greatest movement in history and the "greatest economy in the history of the world," both of which are lies.

At one point, Trump claimed that his efforts were never about whether someone was Republican or Democrat, which has proven to become increasingly so as he attacks both parties when they don't support him.

"Now, as I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at Noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning," he said.

At no point did he accept responsibility for his failures with the COVID-19 crisis, the Capitol insurrection or the slew of other horrific things he did while in office that hurt so many Americans.

