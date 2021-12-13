Trump planning to steal 2024 election -- but GOP trying to make sure he won't need to cheat

Donald Trump tried to steal the last presidential election and has been making preparations to subvert the next one, but one analyst believes he won't need to cheat in 2024.

The former president came close to toppling the 2020 election, and Atlantic columnist Barton Gellman warned that Trump's Republican Party was in much better position to overturn election results they don't like -- but he doesn't think they'll need to.

"Unless biology intercedes, Donald Trump will seek and win the Republican nomination for president in 2024," Gellman wrote. "The party is in his thrall. No opponent can break it and few will try. Neither will a setback outside politics — indictment, say, or a disastrous turn in business — prevent Trump from running. If anything, it will redouble his will to power."

In at least two states, laws have been passed since the 2020 election that would allow "partisan actors to remove professional election officials and seize complete control of election administration in a specific jurisdiction," a Brennan Center white paper concluded.



The study also stated that "legislators in at least 10 other states have introduced, but not passed, bills giving partisan officials new powers to seize control of aspects of the election administration process."

Additionally, at least five states — Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin — have conducted or are conducting illegitimate partisan reviews of the 2020 election. These reviews are being conducted by partisan actors and are specifically designed to cast doubt on legitimate election results. They are setting the stage for future efforts to suppress votes and subvert election outcomes. As the Brennan Center has reported, these partisan reviews serve no legitimate election integrity purposes.

Alabama, Arizona, Iowa, Texas, Florida and Georgia have "imposed new criminal and civil penalties on election officials for deviating from election law or even sending mail ballots to a person who hasn’t requested one. In Iowa, prosecutors can now charge election officials with a crime for not being sufficiently vigilant in purging voter registration rolls," wrote MSNBC columnist Michael Cohen.

"Where Republicans have been far more successful — and where concern should be far greater — is in placing ever-rising obstacles in front of those seeking to cast a ballot," Cohen added. "Georgia and Texas both passed onerous new laws that make it more difficult to vote, and, in particular, to vote by mail. The Georgia law even makes it a crime to hand out food and water to people waiting in line to exercise their franchise. As of October 2021, 19 states have passed laws this year restricting voting access."