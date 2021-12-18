'A freight train out of control': GOP donor slams RNC deal to pay Trump's legal fees

On Friday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," GOP donor Dan Eberhart tore into the Republican National Committee for agreeing to pay legal expenses for former President Donald Trump.

"So, Dan, three weeks ago, you and I spoke," said anchor Erin Burnett. "You knew about $121,000 in legal fees for the former president the RNC was going to cover. You were frustrated, you said, and now you found out they are actually — they have agreed to pay $1.6 million in personal legal fees for the former president. Wow."

"Yeah," said Eberhart. "Look. I think this is a freight train out of control. The president — you know, I don't necessarily think he needs to pay for this out of his personal expenses, but he has got a campaign fund, a super PAC that has nine figures in it, more than $100 million. When I give money to the RNC, when I give money to campaigns, they are to win the next election. They are to win the 2022 midterms, in this case, or beyond. Or the infrastructure to do that."

"I see this as spending money on a past candidate's, you know, legal issues surrounding a campaign, and that's not why I give money to a party," added Eberhart. "Also, I think the party is supposed to be neutral. So as we creep closer to 2024, this is really way too much. This freight train needs to be stopped."

