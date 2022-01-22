REVEALED: Trump aide Dan Scavino filed ‘anonymous’ Jan. 6 lawsuit after hiding from subpoena
Dan Scavino, right, with former president Donald Trump. (Facebook/Dan Scavino)

On Friday, Politico reported that former President Donald Trump's social media director Dan Scavino was behind a "secret" lawsuit against the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol insurrection filed last month.

"Scavino had originally tried to file the suit anonymously in federal court in Washington, D.C., but Judge Beryl Howell rejected his attempt to sue anonymously on Jan. 19, writing Scavino had 'failed to demonstrate a need for secrecy or identify consequences likely to befall' him for proceeding in the suit by using his own name," said the report.

"The Capitol riot panel had subpoenaed the phone records of Trump social media chief Dan Scavino in December, prompting him to sue Verizon," according to Politico. "Scavino, through his attorney Stan Brand, sought to fight the subpoena by arguing the select panel had no 'valid legislative purpose' to seek his information and thus their effort to force Verizon to cooperate was unenforceable. His argument echoes those made by others fighting subpoenas like MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and pro-Trump commentator and radio host Sebastian Gorka. More than a dozen top Trump allies are suing the panel, including former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, attorney John Eastman and Meadows."

Scavino was first served with a subpoena in October, although it took the committee several days to reach him after he apparently hid to avoid being served.

