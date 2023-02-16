Trump faces 'myriad threats' as DOJ seeks to force testimony from key allies: Maggie Haberman

Former President Donald Trump is facing an unprecedented legal threat from all sides, explained New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman to a CNN panel.

This comes as special counsel Jack Smith pursues eight "secret court battles," according to the network's reporting, and as he issues a subpoena to Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

"I actually think, as interesting as these subpoenas are — and they're very important — I still think the most important thing that has happened that we know of in the last, that's been reported in the last 24 hours ... that the Justice Department is trying to compel testimony from one of Trump's own lawyers," said Haberman. "I think that is a huge threat to Trump, potentially, if the judge grants it."

"And so you have these myriad threats," said Haberman. "You have this — Meadows, I assume, will try to invoke executive privilege, because Meadows sort of has cooperated with the January 6 Committee, given the road map by turning over so many of these texts, but then wouldn't speak to them. We have no idea what else he's been doing with them."

"I'm not sure where this all goes, but, yes, we've — this is an unheard-of situation where there is somebody who was the first candidate declared in this race running with this crush of investigations taking place," said Haberman. "It is impossible to compartmentalize and not see how one had to do with the other."



