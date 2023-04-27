Trump lawyer likely to roll the dice in pivotal Carroll cross-examination: legal expert

A lawyer representing Donald Trump in a lawsuit over a 30-year-old rape accusation against the former president is likely to “take some chances” during cross-examination of the alleged victim, a prominent legal expert said Wednesday.

Former U.S. Attorney and Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman in a tweet said with Trump likely not to testify in the trial, attorney Joe Tacopina will be forced to aggressively cross-examine E. Jean Carroll, the journalist who alleges that Trump raped her in a luxury New York City department store dressing room.

The former president has denied the allegations.

Carroll in dramatic testimony Wednesday testified that the former president raped her and lied about it when she publicly accused him.

“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen. He lied and shattered my reputation and I’m here to try to get my life back,” Carroll told the jury, The Washington Post reports.

Litman acknowledged that a scorched-earth approach could backfire.

“With Trump presumably not testifying, the whole defense comes down to the cross exam of Carroll, which should begin mid morning tomorrow,” Litman said.

“Look for Tacopina to take some chances that risk the ire of the judge and the alienation of the jury. He has to undermine her credibility.”