During the CNN town hall in New Hampshire on Wednesday evening, former President Donald Trump was asked directly, both by moderator Kaitlan Collins and an independent voter, whether he would stop talking about voter fraud conspiracy theories as he ran for president in the 2024 election. He refused to acknowledge that he lost the election legitimately, but said he would stop talking about fraud — unless he sees any.

"Mr. Trump ... it was not a rigged election," said Collins. "It was not a stolen election. You and your supporters lost more than 60 court cases on the election. It's been nearly two and a half years. Can you publicly acknowledge that you did lose the 2020 election?"

"Let me just go on," said Trump. "If you look at [right-wing group] True the Vote, they found millions of votes on camera, on government cameras where they were stuffing ballot boxes. So with all of that, I think it's a shame what happened. I think it's a very sad thing for our country. I think it's a very sad thing frankly for the world, because if you look at what's gotten to our country, our country has gone to hell."

"Republican officials debunked those claims," noted Collins.

"Who?" Trump demanded.

"Republican election officials in Georgia and every single state," said Collins.

When an independent voter who backed Trump in 2020, Scott Dustin, asked whether he will stop with "polarizing" discussion of fraud conspiracy theories, he said, "Yes, unless I see election fraud."