Trump calls D.C. cop who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt a ‘thug’ who ‘bragged’ about her killing

Donald Trump during Wednesday’s CNN town hall called the police officer who fatally shot protester Ashli Babbitt a “thug” and alleged the officer bragged about killing her.

CNN host Kaitlan Collins fact-checked the former president, saying the officer said no such thing.

“There's a person named Ashley Babbitt that was killed," Trump said.

"She shouldn't have been killed and that thug that killed her there has no reason to shoot her at cold blank range, shot her, and she was a good person, she was a patriot," Trump said during the event. "And there was no reason, there was no reason. And he went on television to brag about the fact that he killed her."

Collins interrupted, saying “that officer was not bragging about the fact that he killed her."