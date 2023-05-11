Two-time Trump voter left unsatisfied with his response to her CNN town hall question
The two-time Donald Trump voter who asked the former president about his plans to woo women voters following the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Roe v. Wade left the New Hampshire CNN town hall feeling unsatisfied with her question still unanswered, according to ABC News.

Julie Miles, a registered nurse, asked Trump, "How do you plan to appeal to women voters in New Hampshire who are concerned about the Dobbs decision and how states may change their laws?"

Trump began by saying it was a "great question," but he refused to commit to an answer. He did, however, note that he is in favor of exceptions in cases of rape or incest.

Miles later said she felt unsatisfied with Trump's answer, according to ABC News.

"When confronted by Miles, Trump called it a great question -- then dodged in answering it," ABC reported. "The former president took credit for nominating Supreme Court justices who delivered the Dobbs decision, saying he gave the anti-abortion rights movement 'something to negotiate with' and that he was able to pull off what other Republican presidents couldn't "

"Deals are being made. Deals are going to be made," Trump told Miles, ABC added.

"Trump also falsely accused Democrats of wanting to 'rip the baby out of the womb at the end of the ninth month' -- a mischaracterization of the Democratic position on abortion," the article states. "Last year, Senate Democrats tried to push a constitutional standard that allows states to restrict abortions after a fetus is likely to survive outside the womb, but with exceptions for risks to maternal life or health."

"He didn't actually answer me," she reportedly told ABC News.

"Advocates weren't satisfied either," ABC reported. "Groups on both sides panned his non-answer, including one prominent anti-abortion rights group who said they want a candidate who will commit to a federal ban of 15 weeks with the option for states to enact tougher restrictions."

