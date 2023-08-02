Donald Trump
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Donald Trump offered an unusual spin on his latest indictment Wednesday, suggesting the third criminal case he’s facing will make it easier for him to prove his claims of election interference.

The former president also belittled his former vice president and current GOP presidential rival Mike Pence in the post on his Truth Social website.

Trump was indicted Tuesday on four counts involving efforts to overturn the 2020 election, including conspiracy to defraud the nation.

“I feel badly for Mike Pence, who is attracting no crowds, enthusiasm, or loyalty from people who, as a member of the Trump Administration, should be loving him,” Trump wrote.

“He didn’t fight against Election Fraud, which we will now be easily able to prove based on the most recent Fake Indictment & information which will have to be made available to us, finally - a really BIG deal. The V.P. had power that Mike didn’t understand, but after the Election, the RINOS & Dems changed the law, taking that power away!”

SmartNews