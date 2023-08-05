Trump stirs nuke fears in attack on Biden during speech following federal arraignment
Nuclear bomb explosion (Shutterstock) and President Donald Trump, composite image.

Donald Trump during a campaign appearance Friday night stirred fears of nuclear war in an attack on Joe Biden.

“We have a very dangerous situation because other countries with nuclear weapons and the weaponry is so powerful and we have a man that can’t two sentences together and he’s in charge of whether or not we have a nuclear war and I don’t like that and you don’t like that either,” Trump said before pivoting to his claims that his legal troubles are the result of political persecution.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump should be detained pre-trial due to latest threats: experts

“Biden and his protectors know he cannot win this race any other way, so now they’re trying something that hasn’t been tried in this country. Election interference.”

The former president delivered his remarks at the Alabama Republican Party Summer Dinner in Montgomery on Friday.

2024 ElectionsSmartNews