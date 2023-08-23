Trump-donating GOP lawyer dubbed 'poster child for voter fraud' after conviction

A Republican lawyer was found guilty on two counts of election fraud after a Ohio jury on Tuesday determined he voted twice in the 2020 and 2022 general elections.
James Saunders, 56, was accused of voting in Florida and Ohio in both elections, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said in a news release.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday.
“Mr. Saunders is the poster child for voter fraud. He thought he could outsmart the system, but today’s verdict proves he was wrong,” O’Malley said in a statement.
“Judge Santoli’s verdict and remanding of this defendant sends a stern message that voter fraud will not be tolerated.”
An investigation revealed that in the Nov. 3, 2020 election Saunders “first cast an early, in-person ballot to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections in Ohio before the election in late October, and then proceeded to cast a ballot in person while in Florida on the day of the election,” O'Malley said.
“Further investigations revealed that during the November 8, 2022, general election, Saunders cast a Florida mail-in ballot and cast an in-person ballot while in Ohio. His signature was consistent and matched all previously registered ballots.
ABC News reports that prosecutors believe Saunders also voted twice in the 2014 and 2016 general elections but that those allegations couldn’t be prosecuted due to the statute of limitations.
Saunders has contributed more than $3,000 over the last decade to conservative candidates including Donald Trump, according to the report.