Trump's staff members 'boost his spirits' by handing him fan mail every day: report
Donald Trump's staff presents him with printouts of positive tweets, articles and letters from supporters every morning in order to keep his spirits up, Axios reported Friday.

And the former president usually uses a sharpie to scrawl responses to the messages, which his aides take photos of and forward to the senders.

"It's an ego-soothing exercise for Trump that winds up creating a series of viral threads, as recipients of Trump's comments — some of whom are essentially pen pals with large digital followings — post them on social media," Axios' report stated.

One person whose supportive messages are routinely presented to Trump is anti-Muslim activist and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer.

"If [Trump] had people in his first term who were as loyal as I am, he wouldn't have a lot of the issues" he has now, Loomer wrote in a recent message to Trump's president's staff.

"Laura, I hear you!" Trump responded on a printout of her message.

