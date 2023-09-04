Biden ridicules Trump as ‘great’ developer who ‘didn’t build a damn thing’: report
(Photo by Brendan Smialakowski for AFP)

President Joe Biden mocked Donald Trump during a Labor Day rally, calling his predecessor a “great real estate” developer who “didn’t build a damn thing,” The New York Post reported.

Biden touted his administration’s efforts to boost the nation’s infrastructure at the Pennsylvania event.

“Guess what? The great real-estate builder, the last guy here, he didn’t build a damn thing,” Biden said at the rally, referencing Trump.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

“Under my predecessor, ‘Infrastructure Week’ became a punchline,” Biden said.

“On my watch, infrastructure means a decade, and it’s a headline.”

Biden also asserted that, under Trump, the U.S. exported more jobs to China despite the former president’s stated opposition to sending jobs overseas and a “decoupling” strategy that included tariffs on Chinese-made goods.

“When the last guy was here, you were shipping jobs to China. Now we’re bringing jobs home from China,” Biden said. “When the last guy was here, your pensions were at risk. We helped save millions of pensions with your help.”

Biden suggested that his blue-collar roots help him view policy issues through the lens of everyday Americans, in contrast to the former president’s background in real estate.

“When the last guy was here, he looked at the world from Park Avenue. I look at it from Scranton, Pa. I look at it from Claymont, Del.

"Not a joke.”

Read the full article here.

SmartNews