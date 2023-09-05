‘Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize’: Kari Lake

Donald Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize, failed Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said Tuesday.

Lake in a social media post linked to an article by Abraham Hamadeh, a Republican who narrowly lost his bid in Arizona’s attorney general race, touted the Abraham Accords, the Middle East peace deal the former president’s administration architected.

“My friend @AbrahamHamadeh is right—President Trump Deserves A Nobel Peace Prize For The Abraham Accords,” Lake wrote.

Hamadeh’s article was co-written with Bryan E. Leib and published in the conservative outlet The Federalist.

The Middle East deal signed at the White House on Sept. 15, 2020 which recognized Israel’s right to exist was initially signed between Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates and Israel, and was later expanded to include Sudan and Morocco.

Hamadeh and Lieb wrote that: “On Sept. 15, 2020, President Trump ushered in a new era of peace and collaboration in the Middle East among Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco without a single bullet fired. Imagine that: Peace was achieved through America leading with strength, without any wars started, when the experts said the opposite would happen.”

“Furthermore, Trump and his administration provided the metaphorical runway and jet fuel for long-standing relationships among the Israelis, Bahrainis, and Emiratis that had been held in the darkness to take off into the light for the world to see, which has led to tremendous economic and societal expansion. As commercial ties grow, so will the strength of the bonds between the countries and their people.”

Lake's statement was first reported by Newsweek.

