CNN's Acosta celebrated for asking Trump if he'll apologize for Jan. 6: 'Looks like Trump got Acosta'd'

During an appearance in Texas Wednesday, former President Donald Trump pretended that he was still the president, examining the border and the impact his unfinished and poorly built "wall" was working.
While there, CNN host Jim Acosta shouted out whether Trump would ever apologize for his role in instigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He was booed by the pro-Trump audience there.
Reporter asks if Trump will apologize for January 6th and crowd reacts negatively https://t.co/Ikm9L3O4xe— Acyn (@Acyn) 1625081121.0
While Acosta's comments weren't likely to get a response from the former president, it did prompt many online to celebrate the bravery of shouting out such a question in an audience that could be hostile.
Many speculated that it likely infuriated the former president to be faced with Acosta.
See the tweets below:
The former guy must’ve been “especially pleased” to encounter the intrepid @Acosta at today’s border show. https://t.co/FLIuCz29ga— PETER MAER (@PETER MAER) 1625086809.0
.@Acosta is a fantastic reporter. There is no question about it.— Aaron Parnas (@Aaron Parnas) 1625090843.0
I've never seen a dude more game than Jim Acosta. He's just always charging head first into Trump's horde of undead… https://t.co/sh6L2yuNaU— 🔥Reverend Aiden (@🔥Reverend Aiden) 1625090896.0
Jim Acosta getting booed at Trump and Abbott’s border event is the real life equivalent to triggering a nest of MAG… https://t.co/OCu3kKXicQ— Kate 🤍🇺🇸 (@Kate 🤍🇺🇸) 1625091406.0
.@Acosta got booed for asking Trump if he would apologize for January 6th. The GQP is pro-insurrection and proud of… https://t.co/ufOfi5mui1— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch.com) 1625081565.0
Jim Acosta is a legend, he asked trump today if he was gonna apologize for January 6th. Legend.— Scott Dworkin (@Scott Dworkin) 1625090643.0
@Acosta I love how calm Jim is able to bust chops. Acosta is legendary.— Michael Bonasia (@Michael Bonasia) 1625081468.0
Jim Acosta is an excellent journalist and an American Hero for sure! A great follow up question would have been to… https://t.co/YW9jbkKp1O— Mark Judson For Congress - Scorched Earth Dem 2022 (@Mark Judson For Congress - Scorched Earth Dem 2022) 1625089362.0
Thank you, Jim @Acosta for verifying that the fools following the former guy are pro-insurrectionist fascists. https://t.co/jC2elpwv4C— Brad Beauregard Jr 🇺🇸 (@Brad Beauregard Jr 🇺🇸) 1625087868.0
The former guy must’ve been “especially pleased” to encounter the intrepid @Acosta at today’s border show. https://t.co/FLIuCz29ga— PETER MAER (@PETER MAER) 1625086809.0