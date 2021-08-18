'We were bribing them to fight!' Trump inadvertently admits Biden is 100 percent right about Afghan army

In a strange agreement with President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump railed against the war in Afghanistan and the pointlessness of continuing to be there.

Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity, Trump said that Afghanistan isn't fighting the Taliban because they're no longer being paid to do it. He claimed that, for years, Afghan fighters were doing the work on the ground because the U.S. was paying them to do it and supplying them with the weaponry to do it.

The U.S. attempted to train them to fight the war against the Taliban after leaving, but according to Trump, they didn't care once they weren't being paid anymore.

"So we were sort of bribing them to fight," said Trump.

It's essentially the same comments that Biden made addressing the nation on Monday.

"We spent over $1 trillion over 20 years. We retrained and equipped with modern equipment over 300,000 Afghan forces. And Afghan leaders have to come together," Biden said. "I'll insist we continue to keep the commitments we made: providing close air support, making sure that their Air Force functions and is operable, resupplying their forces with food and equipment, and paying all of their salaries. But they have got to want to fight."

See Trump's comments below:



