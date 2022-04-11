Trump lashes out at Fiona Hill after she compares him to Putin: 'If she didn’t have the accent she would be nothing'

Former President Donald Trump attacked one of his former White House aides on Monday, accusing her of being "a Radical Left RINO."

In an interview with The New York Times this Monday, Fiona Hill talked about her time in both George W. Bush's and Barack Obama's administration, where she somewhat unsuccessfully tried to convey the threat posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The interview also comes during a book tour for her memoir, which partially covers the period where she was present for the initial phase of Trump’s allegedly withholding military aid in exchange for political favors to pressure President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine. Hill served as the National Security Council’s senior director of Russian and European affairs from April 2017 to July 2019.

During the new interview, Hill compared Trump to the Russian president.

“In the course of his presidency, indeed, Trump would come more to resemble Putin in political practice and predilection than he resembled any of his recent American presidential predecessors," she said.

"I saw the thread,” Hill said. “The thread connecting the Zelensky phone call to Jan. 6, and I remembered how, in 2020, Putin had changed Russia’s Constitution to allow him to stay in power longer. This was Trump pulling a Putin.”

Trump had a few words for Hill as soon as he got wind of her critique.

“Fiona Hill is a Radical Left RINO, but the word RINO is too good. She doesn’t know the first thing she’s talking about. If she didn’t have the accent she would be nothing. During the Impeachment Hoax #1, she had no credibility, obviously, because we won unanimously. Never listened to her, I hardly knew her at all. She knew nothing about me, I knew nothing about her, and I liked it that way," Trump said, according to his chief spokeswoman, Liz Harrington.

