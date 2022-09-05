'That’s unfair': Trump complains that the FBI never raided Joe Biden’s house

Donald Trump lashed out at the FBI and President Joe Biden in a post on his Truth Social platform on Labor Day.

The former president claimed that federal agents should have raided Biden’s house over corruption allegations against the president's son.

“So they riffled through the living quarters of my 16 year old son, Barron, and the loved and respected former First Lady of the United States, Melania,” the former president wrote Monday morning, “but, despite proven high crimes and treason, and just plain common theft, all pointed out in the Laptop from Hell (and elsewhere), they never Raided or Broke Into the house of Hunter Biden or, perhaps even more importantly, the house of Joe Biden - A treasure trove! This is a Country that’s unfair and broken. We are truly a Nation in Decline!!!”

On Saturday, Trump branded Biden an "enemy of the state" as he hit back at the US president's assertion that the Republican and his supporters are undermining American democracy, and slammed last month's FBI raid of his Florida home.

On Sunday, Trump insisted he was innocent and was being wrongly targeted by the FBI.

“So much talk, back and forth, including from my many patriotic ‘defenders & supporters,’ about our Federal Government working every seldom (or never used) rule and regulation in order to get and destroy, at any cost, President Donald J. Trump,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Same concepts, anger, and Radical Left maniacs and RINOs who have been working the system of Hoaxes and Scams ever since I came down the ‘golden escalator’ in Trump Tower seven years ago. They also have the same problem, however - I DID NOTHING WRONG!!!”

The Justice Department has said in court filings that highly classified government documents, including some marked "Top Secret," were discovered in Trump's personal office during the raid.

A detailed list of what was seized also showed Trump held on to more than 11,000 unclassified government records that he claims are his to keep -- but legally are owned by the National Archives.

Among the papers seized were 18 documents labelled "top secret", 53 labelled "secret" and another 31 marked "confidential."

Of those, seven top secret files, 17 secret files and three confidential files were retrieved from Trump's private office.

Agents also found several dozen empty folders labelled "classified" in the office, raising speculation that sensitive documents may have been lost, destroyed or moved.





With additional reporting by AFP