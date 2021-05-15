'Insane lies' from Trump called out by Arizona Republican: 'This is unhinged'

Donald Trump was blasted by the top elections official in Maricopa County on Saturday after releasing a statement about the controversial Arizona audit.

"The entire Database of Maricopa County in Arizona has been DELETED!" Trump claimed.

Republican Stephen Richer said that is not true.

"I'm literally looking at our voter registration database on my other screen. Right now," Richer noted.

"We can't indulge these insane lies any longer. As a party. As a state. As a country," he explained. "This is as readily falsifiable as 2+2=5. If we don't call this out..."

KPNX-TV reporter Brahm Resnik says the falsehood originated from the Arizona audit and Senate Republicans.