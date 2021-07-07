'Boom! Right through the head!' Trump graphically rants about the shooting of Ashli Babbitt

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday graphically described the shooting of rioter Ashli Babbitt, who died during the January 6th insurrection that he incited and then failed to stop.

At a press conference in New Jersey, Trump announced that he was participating in a lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and others due to his ban from social media over the events of Jan. 6.

One reporter asked the former president why he refused to take steps to stop the insurrection while it was happening.

Trump falsely suggested that he had been cleared of any role in the attack by a recent report from Congress.

"That was an unfortunate event," the former president said of Jan. 6. "I say though, however, people are being treated unbelievably unfairly when you look at people in prison and nothing happens to Antifa and they burn down cities and killed people."

"There were no guns in the Capitol," Trump insisted. "Except for the gun that shot Ashli Babbitt and nobody knows who that man was. If that were the opposite way, that man would be all over. He would be the most well-known -- I believe I can say man because I believe I know exactly who it is."

He continued by describing the shooting of Babbitt.

"But the person that shot Ashli Babbitt, boom, right through the head," he explained. "Just boom! There was no reason for that. And why isn't that person being opened up? And why isn't that being studied? They've already written it off. They said that case is closed."

"If that were the opposite, that case would be going on for years and years and it would not be pretty," Trump concluded without explaining his lack of action on Jan. 6.

Watch the video below from Fox Business.