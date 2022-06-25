‘Religiously illiterate’ Trump slammed for ‘blasphemous’ views on abortion decision
Trump speaking at a rally in 2019. (Shutterstock.com)

Donald Trump's conflicting statements on the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade combine to paint a sacrilegious portrait of the former president, according to an analysis in New York magazine.

After the court released its Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Donald Trump told Fox News that, "God made the decision."

"Now it’s no secret that Trump is religiously illiterate, despite the constant ministrations of conservative evangelical advisors, supporters and vice presidents," wrote Ed Kilgore. "But this is perhaps the most inappropriate invocation of the divine will since the legendary (and perhaps apocryphal) prayer of a U.S. Army chaplain during the Vietnam War beseeching the Almighty for a good body count."

"However God feels about abortion (and believe it or not, worshipers, religious leaders and scholars vary widely on this topic), God is not, praise Jehovah, a lawyer, and is probably as uninterested in mere earthly judicial proceedings as Trump is uninterested in the U.S. Constitution. If God does have a position on abortion, it’s probably not that it should be left up to the states. But what makes Trump’s comment more than just the ignorant ramblings of the man who once quoted 'Two Corinthians' and tried to place money in a passed communion tray is that he knows damn well who fathered the Dobbs decision: he did," he explained.

Later on Friday, Trump released a statement taking credit for the decision.

"So it stands to reason that in attributing his victory to God in the Fox interview, Trump is engaging in the blasphemous identification of his will with God’s. This is not, sad to say, a new thing," Kilgore wrote.

SmartNews