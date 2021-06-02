Trump mercilessly mocked after shuttering blog: 'I've had kidney stones that lasted longer'

Former President Donald Trump's blog was shut down on Wednesday and the internet's response was brutal.
Trump spokesperson Jason Miller told CNBC that the short-lived "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump" blog was not expected to return.
Twitter reacted by mocking the former president.
"Trump's blog has been shut down permanently," Thomas Yantorno wrote. "Another failure in a endless list [of] failures, bankruptcies and financial losses. History will judge as the biggest loser in American history."
"No one cared about the Trump blog and its traffic was dismal at best," political commentator Ameshia Cross noted.
"Gosh, you'd think trump would've wanted his blog up and running for when he's *reinstated* in Aug. #Sad," another commenter joked.
"I've had kidney stones that lasted longer than Trumps blog...and they were more bearable," one Twitter user said.
Read some of the responses below.
It's shut down, less than one month later. Another spectacular Trump Fail. https://t.co/Sj5uEHvLtm
— Heidi (@HeidiOCanada) June 2, 2021
Now if they could just shut down Trump's mouth forever! https://t.co/KhJ9HTktip
— Steven L Richard Sr (@SLR7007) June 2, 2021
Maybe the real Donald Trump Blog was the friends we made along the way
— Mark Gongloff (@markgongloff) June 2, 2021
Trump shut his shit blog site down already!
😂🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/nVU2xcNvQD
— Currahee 🇺🇲 (@DCurrahee) June 2, 2021
Lindsey Graham now: This blog failure is the direct result of Donald Trump's shortcomings.
Lindsey Graham this afternoon: Donald Trump is the victim of cancel culture by the woke leftists who refused to read his thought-provoking blog posts!
— ChurchLady (@baltmom) June 2, 2021
Trump's blog has been shut down permanently. Another failure in a endless list failures, bankruptcies and financial losses. History will judge as the biggest loser in American history.
— Thomas Yantorno (@TomYantorno) June 2, 2021
So we can add Trump Blog to Trump's failed businesses
— 🇺🇸ANTIGQP🏴☠️ (@itmustend_) June 2, 2021
He was hoping it would get him the same traction that Twitter did. It didn't. No one cared about the Trump blog and its traffic was dismal at best https://t.co/6I2WXVrPAc
— Ameshia Cross (@AmeshiaCross) June 2, 2021
Gosh, you'd think trump would've wanted his blog up and running for when he's *reinstated* in Aug. #Sad https://t.co/9EYJ9N3mBN
— 👓Twila ⛱ 💫Vaxxed To The Max✨ (@NotRedy2MakNice) June 2, 2021
trump shuts down his blog after just 29 days. Permanently.
He is reminded, again, just how irrelevant he is. Permanently.
— Call me Aunt Eva🥫🌊🍿 (@GottaWakeUpPlz) June 2, 2021
Tr*mp's blog has been scrubbed from Trump's website and “will not be returning," his senior aide, deadbeat dad, & attempted baby murderer Jason Miller told CNBC. https://t.co/wTiL6Nlap8
— Zen Resists... (@capotesclaws) June 2, 2021
Don't worry Trump the feds already screenshot your 30 day free trial blog 😀
— WeThePeople🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@PrincessBravato) June 2, 2021
Trump is so popular these days that he shut down his blog. Guess no one gave a fuck🤣🤣🤣🤣.
— Amy Lynn ✡️🐿️ (@AmyAThatcher) June 2, 2021
I've had kidney stones that lasted longer than Trumps blog...and they were more bearable.
— Dad With No Filter 🇨🇦 (@JimmySaj) June 2, 2021
Guess @JasonMillerinDC slipped Trump's blog a morning after pill. https://t.co/zQkyXMTtJO
— The Critic (@The_Critic) June 2, 2021
#LOSER #Trump (aka #TheFormerGuy) can't even keep a blog active. Good. A constant stream of the same #lies gets tedious.
Trump blog page shuts down for good https://t.co/Tzd8QVPaKD
— 💙BlueThruAndThru💙 (@mapgirl61) June 2, 2021