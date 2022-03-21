Trump struggles to explain climate change: 'In my opinion, you have a thing called weather'
Former President Donald Trump suggested on Monday that concerns over climate change are a hoax.

Fox Business host Stuart Varney asked Trump if he believes climate change is caused by humans.

"Is the climate changing because of human activity?" Varney wondered.

"In my opinion, you have a thing called weather," Trump replied. "And you go up and you go down. If you look at it in the 1920s, they were talking about global freezing. OK? In other words, the globe was going to freeze. And then they go global warming and then they couldn't use that because the temperatures were actually quite cool and it's many different things."

"So now, they just talk about climate change," he added. "The climate has always been changing."

