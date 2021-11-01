Trump declares climate change a 'hoax' -- then goes on self-pitying rant about losing the election

Former President Donald Trump claimed that climate change is a hoax in a Monday -- and then ranted about the 2020 election and the assorted scandals he faced during his four years as president.

In a discombobulated statement emailed to reporters after Trump's ban from social media, he repeated "Russia" and "Ukraine" three times as other hoaxes, along with his "Big Lie" of election fraud, his two impeachments and the Mueller report.

"Even Biden couldn't stand hearing so much about the Global Warming Hoax, the 7th biggest Hoax in America, followed closely behind by the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2 and, of course, the 'No Collusion' finding of the Mueller Report," Trump wrote.

Trump's comments came hours after President Joe Biden apologized to world leaders for Trump's exit from the Paris accords.



"I guess I shouldn't apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States -- the last administration pulled out of the Paris Accord. It put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit," said at the the United Nations' climate summit in Glasgow.