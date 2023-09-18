Hearing date set to decide if Trump can be kept off ballot in Colorado

An Oct. 30 hearing has been set to decide if the 14th Amendment can be used to keep Donald Trump off the ballot in Colorado.

A group of voters represented by the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) called for Trump to be kept off the ballot, citing a provision in the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution that bars insurrectionists from serving.

CREW President Noah Bookbinder announced the Oct. 30 hearing on Monday.

"We will be presenting the case that Donald Trump is disqualified under the 14th amendment at an evidentiary hearing in court in Colorado starting October 30," he wrote in a social media post. "@CREWcrew and co-counsel look forward to presenting our evidence on behalf of our CO plaintiffs."

The group seeks a ruling from a judge that would disqualify Trump and end the "uncertainty" about whether his name can be printed on the ballot.

Trump is expected to appeal an unfavorable ruling, possibly forcing the conservative U.S. Supreme Court to make the final decision.